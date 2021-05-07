A man is to appear in court after an alleged stabbing outside a polling station in Paisley.

Following yesterday's appeal, Police Scotland have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in the Paisley area.

The incident took place around 9.15am on Thursday, 6 May, on Broomlands Street, where a polling station was up and running at the Martyrs' Church.

However, Police Scotland confirmed that the incident is not election related.

At least three police cars and three vans were at the scene, and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital.

He is now being treated for life-threatening injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

HeraldScotland: Martyrs' Church, PaisleyMartyrs' Church, Paisley

Buses had to be diverted to nearby Well Street, but polling was able to continue at the church.

Police said it was a "targeted attack" and that the two individuals involved were "known to each other".

The 26-year-old man who was arrested and charged in connection with the incident is expected to appear in court on Monday, 10 May.