A man is to appear in court after an alleged stabbing outside a polling station in Paisley.
Following yesterday's appeal, Police Scotland have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in the Paisley area.
The incident took place around 9.15am on Thursday, 6 May, on Broomlands Street, where a polling station was up and running at the Martyrs' Church.
However, Police Scotland confirmed that the incident is not election related.
READ MORE: Police cordon off street outside polling station after 'stabbing'
At least three police cars and three vans were at the scene, and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital.
He is now being treated for life-threatening injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Buses had to be diverted to nearby Well Street, but polling was able to continue at the church.
Police said it was a "targeted attack" and that the two individuals involved were "known to each other".
The 26-year-old man who was arrested and charged in connection with the incident is expected to appear in court on Monday, 10 May.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.