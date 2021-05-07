MARK Millar’s new Netflix show Jupiter’s Legacy, based on the superhero comic he created with artist Frank Quitely, is streaming from today. Ahead of its release Coatbridge-born Millar, the writer-creator behind Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Wanted, gave The Herald Magazine a wide-ranging interview which touched on everything from his childhood to his ambitions to compete with Disney.

Netflix has just announced that work on a TV adaptation of The Magic Order is restarting while two new volumes of the comic, with art by Stuart Immonen and Gigi Cavenago respectively. An anime version of Super Crooks will launch on Netflix later this year.

For Graphic Content we revisit the interview in this previously unpublished extract in which he says why he doesn’t want to follow in Marvel creator Stan Lee’s footsteps and gives his opinion on Martin Scorsese’s dislike for superhero movies.

Teddy Jamieson: Watching the first couple of episodes of Jupiter’s Legacy I was waiting for you to make a cameo appearance.

Mark Millar: No. I always felt that was Stan Lee’s thing. Especially with Stan dying, I just thought I don’t want to look like I’m saying, “I’ll have that crown now.” Maybe in 10 or 20 years’ time, I’ll do that.

TJ: There is a van with Frank Quitely’s name on the side though.

MM: Frank Quitely is 1) probably the best artist in comics, I’d say he’s the best in the world, and 2) really slow. So, we had on the side of the van “Quitely Super Speedy Express Deliveries”.

TJ: Back in November Martin Scorsese wrote in the New York Times that superhero movies aren’t cinema. As someone who has been responsible for one or two, what was your reaction?

MM: What I found hilarious about it was people acting as if he had broken a blasphemy law. The internet went completely mad. There were all these people who said, “Cancel Scorsese. He didn’t like Deadpool. He didn’t like Avengers.”

What I said to everybody was Scorsese is a guy in his seventies. He grew up with French new wave cinema, he revolutionised American cinema as a result. Why on earth do you think a man born at that time, with those influences, is going to be interested in Avengers Endgame? You must be mad. Why should he be into this stuff?

He’s a genius, right? But just because somebody’s a genius in one thing doesn’t mean they’ve got to like stuff you like. Sometimes people like other things.

Read More: Mark Millar - The Herald Magazine interview

I’d hate somebody like Scorsese to be out of favour, or out of work, because he’s not conforming to what popcorn mainstream want. What I love about Scorsese is Scorsese’s voice.

I love it when somebody goes against public opinion and sometimes they’re right, you know. In my industry especially people said, “I’ll never watch another Martin Scorsese movie again.” And it’s like, “Come on, Taxi Driver.”

TJ: He said, superhero movies can’t be art. Do you think he has a point?

MM: I can understand where he’s coming from. It’s like everything Sometimes a gangster movie is junk. And sometimes it’s a masterpiece. Sometimes it transcends the pulpish origins.

And superheroes are the same. Marvel movies, you get some rubbish ones. Ones even I go, “Oh.” But then you get ones that are amazing. Look at what Taika Waititi brought to the third Thor film, or what James Gunn brings to the Guardians movies. There’s a humanity to them.

I would suspect Scorsese has just watched a few early on and made his opinion and I’m sure I’ll be the same when I’m that age and there will be some video game movies – I hate video game movies –and they’ll be all the rage in 20 years’ time. And I’ll be going, “These are crap,” because I’ve maybe watched one or two and I’d made my mind up 20 years previous.

I love the fact that he speaks his mind people are always scared of that, they don’t want to offend the internet.

TJ: What is the shape of a typical day now?

MM: I’m obsessed with writer’s routines. I love that stuff. I find it so fascinating. When you sit in a pub and there are three writers round the table, or if you are at an event, I love to hear what other guys do. I am fascinated by it.

I used to think everybody had the same routine and then I found out Stephen King works four hours a day, but he writes every day. He even writes on Christmas Day, but only four hours. Some people work through the night. Some people do a back shift. Some do a morning shift. I play around with it a wee bit.

I generally do about six hours of writing. The producer side of my job is a huge part now. That’s maybe half my day. That doesn’t start until later because of the time difference, and most things are being shot in Canada or LA, you know.

The routine I’ve got right now I’ve been doing since Christmas. I get up at probably half six, I lift weights for 20 minutes at 7 o’clock. I do a mad 20-minute weights workout, then I have an ice-cold shower for 90 seconds to totally wake me up.

I invented this by the way. Nobody else is doing this. And then I start writing. I’ll have a wee bit of breakfast and then start writing by eight. I work like a dog until three. I do a lot of tweeting and arsing about as well, but I work like a dog until about threeish.

And then the Americans are starting to come in, so the various producers and showrunners are all saying, “This is what’s going on and here’s the gossip today. We didn’t get that actor we wanted.”

There are all these Zoom calls and that goes on until about half past six. And then I just play with the kids. That’s as glamorous as my day gets.

I put a beer in the fridge in the morning at half seven and then I crack open that beer at 4 o’clock and that’s my wee reward for the end of the day so when I’m tired at 2 o’clock I think, “I’m going to have that beer at 4 o’clock. That’s going to be brilliant.”

TJ: Now that Jupiter’s Legacy is ready to air what is your feeling about it?

MM: It’s worked out great. We’ve been sitting fine tuning it since October. Every morning I would wake up and think, “Ah, we could actually lose five seconds off that scene in episode four or something. And if I can get the actor to come back and tweak a line in dubbing that would be a much tighter scene.” I’ve been doing all this kind of stuff since October and it’s now in a place where I’m just really happy with it.

Jupiter’s Legacy is streaming on Netflix from today