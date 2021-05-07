Celtic fans are being given the chance to win a signed print of Lisbon Lions legend Billy McNeill.
Eleven items of football memorabilia are being auctioned to raise charity cash including shirts signed by Lionel Messi, Henrik Larrson, Wayne Rooney and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
All money raised will go to the new Billy McNeill Fund, which was launched two years ago by the charity Battle Against Dementia, to raise funds for former footballers affected by the disease.
The Celtic legend died in April 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A groundbreaking study by Glasgow University found former footballers were five times at risk of developing Alzheimer's and had a three-fold risk of neurodegenerative diseases.
The study prompted the SFA to ban children under 12 heading footballs.
A major celebrity-backed fundraising event was due to be held last year at Mar Hall but was derailed by the pandemic.
Battle against Dementia has teamed up with PM Auctions to try to plug the gap in donations with a unique online fundraising opportunity.
Everyone who registers for the online auction will also go into a prize draw and be in with the chance of winning a signed print of Billy McNeill.
