A DRUG dog with an expert nose for sniffing out illegal substances helped police on Orkney seize almost £90,000 worth of drugs last year.

During the period 1st April 2020 to 31st March 2021, Orkney Drugs Dog Zoe assisted Police Scotland in the detection and seizure of substantial quantities of illegal drugs - with an estimated street value of almost £90,000.

The drugs and values detected in Orkney consisted of heroin valuing £610, £72,236 of cannabis, £9,430 of cocaine and tablets forms at £6,532.

Zoe, managed by her expert handler, conducts regular searches at the post office, the air and ferry ports and through her assistance with police warrant searches.

READ MORE: Watch the moment rescue helicopter winches injured boy to safety in stormy conditions

Chairman of Orkney Drugs Dog, Andrew Drever said: “We are committed to continue our partnership work with Police Scotland whereby Zoe, our drugs detection dog and her Handler search out illegal drugs coming into, and within, Orkney through regular searches at the Post Office, our Air and Ferry Ports and through assisting with Warrant Searches.”

He added: “As can be seen, there are considerable quantities and types of drugs within our community and with the support of the public, we will continue working towards Keeping Orkney Safe through directly reducing the harm caused by illegal drug misuse, impacting on drug related offending, and bringing positive outcomes for our community."

READ MORE: Heroic police dog Storm tracks suspects in M8 hit and run

An appeal has been made to the public to share any information about illegal drug supply or use within the county, by reporting it directly to Police Scotland using 101, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through the online page Fearless Scotland.

A picture campaign for cracking down on drugs in Orkney reads: "Be warned - if you’re carrying or dealing drugs in Orkney… Her nose knows!"