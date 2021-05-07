Police have released the description of a sex attacker after a young woman was assaulted in East Dunbartonshire a week ago.
A 20-year-old woman was attacked while walking on the north canal footpath, between Hillhead Road and Canal Street in Kirkintilloch, between 11pm and 11.20pm on Friday, April 30.
The man began to speak to the victim before grabbing her and launching his attack.
He is described as white with a Glaswegian accent, short brown or dark hair, 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall, aged in his twenties or thirties and of slim build. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood up and joggers.
Detective Inspector Iain Nelson said: “Officers have been conducting a significant amount of enquiry in the area this past week and we continue to ask for the public’s help as part of our investigation.
“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area late last Friday night, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to come forward.
READ MORE: Man to appear in court following ‘stabbing’ outside Paisley polling station
“This was a very distressing incident for the woman and we understand the concern this has caused to the local community.
"High visibility patrols remain in place in the local area and anyone with concerns or information can also speak to these officers."
Please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4427 of 30 April, 2021, or pass information anonymously onto the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.