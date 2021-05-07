Anas Sarwar has gave his backing to Nicola Sturgeon following an ugly confrontation with right-wing candidate Jayda Fransen outside a Glasgow polling station yesterday.

The Scottish Labour leader took to social media this morning, saying he and the First Minister were "united when it comes to standing against intolerance, bigotry & hatred".

Ms Sturgeon blasted Ms Fransen as a "fascist and a racist", and predicted the 34-year-old would be rejected by voters on the the Southside of Glasgow, where she is standing as an independent candidate in Ms Sturgeon's constituency.

Footage of the exchange was posted on social media and many praised the First Minister for keeping her cool following an ugly confrontation.

Mr Sarwar and Ms Sturgeon are both standing for the the Glasgow Southside constituency.

"You're a fascist and a racist." 👏👏👏



Massive kudos to @NicolaSturgeon for facing down these far right thugs.pic.twitter.com/Pk6rtgaJbk — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 6, 2021

He said that the area would tell the far right "where to go".

The Scottish Labour leader wrote: "Nicola Sturgeon and I are on different sides in this seat, but we are all united when it comes to standing against intolerance, bigotry & hatred.

"I know the people of Southside will – once again – tell the far right where to go."

Ms Fransen, a convicted racist, was deputy leader of the alt-right Britain First organisation, and later formed the British Freedom Party.

In a video posted on social media, the alt-right activist is seen approaching Ms Sturgeon in the street before asking her to apologise for "mass immigration and Marxism".

Nicola Sturgeon and I are on different sides in this seat, but we are all united when it comes to standing against intolerance, bigotry & hatred.



I know the people of Southside will – once again – tell the far right where to go. https://t.co/Idw7vM7qEA — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) May 7, 2021

She tells Ms Sturgeon: “What are you sorry for? Mass immigration, Marxism?

“I’m not a fascist. I’ve been on the ground speaking to locals who say you are an absolute disgrace …”

Her supporter - a man with a Glasgow accent, who is filming - then begins to shout slurs at the First Minister.

"You're a fascist and a racist." 👏👏👏

Responding, Ms Sturgeon said: “We’ll see what the locals’ view is later on.”

Ms Fransen then butts in: “The locals? what the ones you have flooded from other countries?

“The decent people of Scotland don’t want it flooded with immigrants.”

Ms Sturgeon tells her: “You are a fascist, you are a racist and the southside of Glasgow will reject you.”

READ MORE: Scottish election LIVE as counting takes place across the country

Scotland’s First Minister then walks away with party members as Ms Fransen pursues her, talking about “mass immigration” and “Marxism”.

Ms Fransen later tells an SNP supporter who asks her who she is: “I’m not fascist, just a normal, decent unionist patriot.

“My grandfather fought the Nazis.”

In a piece to camera uploaded by the British Freedom Party, she accuses Ms Sturgeon of “running away like a coward”, adding: “Of course if you flood a constituency with foreigners and hardline republicans who absolutely hate Britain, hate the union, they are going to secure their votes.

“The unionist community are no longer unrepresented and we are coming for you.”

The First Minister drew plaudits on social media for her reponse the right-wing activist - with one Twitter user saying "this is how a leader behaves".