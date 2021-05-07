A Glasgow-based mother who lost her fiancé suddenly to heart failure at the beginning of the pandemic is now on a mission to raise £35,000 to help her young daughter walk.

Four-year-old Ella was diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy at two years old and uses a walker to get around.

She and her twin Aaron were born prematurely at 26 weeks.

Now, her mother Jennifer Faulds is hoping to raise enough so that her daughter can have Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery in early 2022 in a bid to help her walk again without the aid of a walker.

IT project manager Ms Faulds, 45, needs to raise £35,000 to cover the specialised physiotherapy Ella will need after the operation.

Ms Faulds and her two children recently relocated from London to Bearsden, Glasgow to be close to her own mother, following the sudden death of her fiancé Alex Williams, 47, in May 2020.

"Alex had heart problems which were being monitored but his hospital check-up just before he died was cancelled due to Covid", Ms Faulds explained. "One day he went round to his old flat which he still owned and never came back. His brother found him dead with the TV still on."

She added: "I realised I would need more support, especially with Ella’s surgery coming up, so once I’d checked that her needs could be catered for here, I have temporarily moved in with my mother while I look for something to buy."

So far, Ms Faulds says people have been "incredibly helpful".

"I recently bought Ella a special trike but it was in Portsmouth and the delivery charges I was being quoted were shocking.

"But then The Home Removals Company who looked after our move from London to Scotland offered to bring it up for free – even picking it up from Portsmouth."

Ella, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy age 2, is a "typical four-year-old" that enjoys Paw Patrol and PJ Masks, her mum explained.

"She also loves horse riding with Riding for the Disabled", she added.

"Her brother Aaron is very sweet and gentle with her, bringing her things that she can’t easily get for herself.

Following the operation Ella will need intensive physio

"But it is frustrating for her not being able to do everything he is able to do and while she will never be able to do everything he does, the operation and following physio may allow her to walk independently and enable her to do so much more."

Following the operation Ella will need private physio up to five times a week for at least two years.

The family are supported by Children’s charity Tree of Hope, which helps families fundraise for children like Ella with healthcare needs and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid, corporate support whilst also providing donor reassurance.

ree of Hope CEO Gill Gibb said: "We are delighted to be supporting Jennifer in her fundraising and wish her and her family all the best."

To donate to Ella’s fund, visit https://www.treeofhope.org.uk/ellas-dream-to-walk/