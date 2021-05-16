STYLE AND SUBSTANCE

Beadnell Towers reopened in 2019, after a £3 million refurbishment, which took more than 18 months. It’s now transformed into a stylish, boutique hotel in the coastal village of Beadnell, close to Beadnell Bay, Northumberland, around 30 miles from Coldstream.

The Listed Building dates back to 1723 when, as Beadnell Cottage, it was a granary. Manager Marcel Wassen, who took over in June 2020, says: “My vision is good, honest, friendly service, with good food.”

SLEEPING MATTERS

The hotel has 18 individually designed bedrooms, including five that are dog-friendly on the ground floor.

We climb two storeys to “Craa’s Nest”, a top floor, Heritage Room. This enormous, roof space has a high, beamed ceiling, and windows looking to the sea, the 17th-century, Anglican Church of St Ebba, and the Cheviots.

Room seating is classy, especially the two silver-studded armchairs and a sumptuous ottoman. The telescope’s a reminder to search for stars, before heading for the super king size bed, with its statement headboard.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

At The Towers restaurant you’ll enjoy fine dining, with an emphasis on local produce.

The restaurant at Beadnell Towers in Northumberland

Head chef Stuart Keay pulls out the stops for our vegan food, including wild garlic mushrooms with sourdough; carrot, chickpea and spinach curry, and blood orange sorbet. Also, there are choices such as Lindisfarne oysters, Eyemouth dressed crab, buttermilk chicken burgers, and confit belly pork.

The well-stocked bar, includes Alnwick beer and Beadnell Gin crafted for the hotel by the Pilgrim Spirit Company.

DRINK IN THE SIGHTS

Outdoor activities in the area focus on watersports, walking, and birdwatching. The hotel is ideally placed for walks along the Northumberland Coastal Route. Here, my husband and I pick up the final leg of the walk from Craster to Seahouses, a fishing village where you can take a boat trip to the Farne Islands.

Other attractions include the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, Cragside and castles: Alnwick, Bamburgh and Dunstanburgh.

NICE TOUCH

It has to be the free-standing curved, copper bath in the bedroom. Lulled by its warm comfort, I drift off. Noble Isle toiletries are within arm’s reach. An invigorating alternative is the bathroom’s walk-in drench shower.

ABOUT THE AREA

This part of Northumberland is recognised as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and Beadnell is a popular holiday destination. The brilliant beach extends from the harbour.

A short walk from the hotel leads to this harbour: the only west-facing one on the east coast. The walls were built in the18th century; also the lime kilns. Once, herring fishing was profitable as were smugglers’ profits from rum and gin.

Prices start from £129. For further infomation visit beadnelltowers.co.uk and visitnorthumberland.com