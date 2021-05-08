The body of man has been discovered in a Glasgow home.
Police were called to a property in Dundasvale Court, Cowcaddens at around 3.35pm yesterday afternoon.
On entry police found the body of a 48-year-old man.
They say the death is currently being treated as "unexplained", but there are no suspicious circumstances.
Enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a property at Dundasvale Court in Glasgow shortly after 3.35pm on Friday, April 7.
"The body of a 48-year-old man was found within.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and enquiries are ongoing."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.