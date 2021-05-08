The body of man has been discovered in a Glasgow home.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a property at Dundasvale Court in Glasgow shortly after 3.35pm on Friday, April 7.

"The body of a 48-year-old man was found within. 

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and enquiries are ongoing."