There have been 224 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period. 

During that time, 21,669 tests were caried out, with a test positivity of around 1.2%.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7661. 

A total of 2,883,384 people have had their first dose of the vaccine.

As of this morning, 1,450,798 have had their second dose. 