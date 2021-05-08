All results in the race for the Senedd in Wales have been declared, with Mark Labour’s Drakeford remaining in place as First Minister.
In stark contrast to the party’s performance in England in local elections, Labour equalled its best-ever Senedd result by winning 30 seats – just one short of a majority.
Mr Drakeford has vowed to be “radical” and “ambitious” in government as his party continues in power in Wales.
Labour has gained two seats and lost one from its 29-seat 2016 result to win exactly half the seats in the 60-seat Welsh Parliament.
As the Llywydd (Presiding Officer) and the Deputy Llywydd don't vote, Labour may need to seek the support of one other MS to have a majority.
In previous times that have seen Labour win 30 seats, in 2003 and 2011, previous First Ministers have opted to govern without the support of a coalition partner.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.