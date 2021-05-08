DOUGLAS Ross has said Alex Salmond must now leave frontline politics.
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives, speaking this afternoon, said the former First Minister should "never have come back".
Mr Salmond was hoping that his new Alba party would help to gain an independence "supermajority" in the Scottish Parliament, however none of the 32 list candidates look likely to secure a seat.
Mr Ross said: " He should never have come back, I said he was a totally unsuitable person to seek elected office again.
“He claims – as he has – that he’s been cleared by court cases etc but he accepted his own behaviour fell well below the standard expected of someone in elected office.
“And I think it was wrong for him to seek election again and the people of the North East have been very clear they don’t want him.”
