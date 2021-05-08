Police Scotland are treating the behaviour of a Liberal Party candidate and supporters who confronted Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf as a hate incident.
Officers are investigating the incident which took place during the count at the Emirates yesterday.
Humza Yousaf said Liberal Party candidate Derek Jackson and supporters – who arrived at the Glasgow count on Friday wearing black suits, yellow stars and armbands asked him about “child rape victims in Pakistan” as well as the Scottish Government’s Hate Crime Bill.
Mr Jackson and his five backers were escorted from the building by police.
Superintendent Gerry Corrigan said: "We did not receive a complaint of criminality, however officers carried out a thorough investigation into the behaviour of six people who were escorted from the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, on Friday, 7 May.
"No crime was established but Police Scotland will record this as a hate incident. This is any incident which is perceived by someone to be motivated by malice or ill-will towards a particular group, but which does not amount to a criminal offence."
