The actress had appeared in iconic rock music videos in the 80s, as well as the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party”, starring Tom Hanks.
According to the Orange County coroner’s, Kitaen died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday but the cause of death has not been released.
Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, confirmed their mother's death on Kitaen's Instagram account.
“We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom,” it read.
“We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday.
“We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever.”
Kitaen came to prominence after appearing on the cover of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 hit “Here I Go Again.”
She also played Tom Hanks' character’s fiancè in the comedy “Bachelor Party,” and made an appearance as Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend in a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld."
Kitaen had a tumultuous personal life, which included a brief marriage to Whitesnake's lead singer, David Coverdale.
“My sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans,” Coverdale tweeted on Saturday.
Just woke up to some very sad, unexpected news…Waiting on confirmation…but, if it is true, my sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ioerp3ZRPa— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) May 8, 2021
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.