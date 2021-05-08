Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is the first wheelchair user elected to the Scottish Parliament.

Elected on the Glasgow regional list, her win is the second making history in the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary elections, after Kaubab Stewart was elected as the first woman of colour in Holyrood.

We made history 💪🌹 pic.twitter.com/ugTszTjGlV — Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP (@GlasgowPam) May 8, 2021

She told the BBC: "I feel incredibly honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to serve."

Ms Pam Duncan-Glancy had been forced to wait for 45 minutes outside the Emirates Arena where counting was taking place yesterday, highlighting the daily difficulties faced by wheelchair users.

The Labour candidate was not allowed into the venue via one of the entrances since it was the wrong door, even though it was more accessible for her.

About the incident, she said: "What happened yesterday happens to disabled people across Scotland and the country, and indeed the world, I'm sure, on a daily basis.

"And it shouldn't. That's one of the reasons why I have always been involved in politics. It's why I'm an activist. It's why I believe in equality and human rights.

"I will speak up for disabled people's human rights."

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted in support of the new Labour MSP.

She wrote: "Party politics aside, this is another significant and important moment for our Parliament, and makes it so much more representative of the country we serve - many congratulations."