Scotrail has once again warned customers that the bulk of rail services will be cancelled due to industrial action.
As a result of strike action from RMT there will be a limited number of services running across the country.
The strike action is planned for 6 consecutive Sundays from 2 May.
The service provider tweeted saying: "ScotRail is warning customers that most trains are cancelled today and for the next 4 Sundays because of strike action by the RMT to force a 50% increase in overtime payments for no additional hours worked."
The following services will run this weekend:
Glasgow – Ayr 0900 and every hour until 1900
Ayr – Glasgow 0845 and every hour until 1945
Glasgow – Largs 0940 and every hour until 1940
Largs – Glasgow 0954 and every hour until 1954
Glasgow – Wemyss Bay 0850 and every hour until 1850
Wemyss Bay – Glasgow 0850, 0950, 1055, 1150, 1250, 1350, 1450, 1555, 1650, 1750, 1855
Glasgow – Gourock 0920 and hourly until 1820 then 1921
Gourock – Glasgow 0923 and hourly until 1923
Helensburgh – Airdrie 0855, 0955, 1054, 1155, 1255, 1354, 1455, 1555, 1655, 1755, 1855
Airdrie – Helensburgh 0930, 1031, 1128, 1228, 1328, 1430, 1529, 1628, 1728, 1828, 1928
Balloch – Airdrie 0929, 1029, 1128, 1227, 1328, 1428, 1528, 1628, 1728, 1827, 1928
Airdrie – Balloch 0857, 0959, 1058, 1157, 1258, 1358, 1458, 1559, 1659, 1758, 1859
