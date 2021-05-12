Glasgow Gaelic School has dropped ten places in a league table measuring attainment in a year in which results were estimated.

The school was ranked 18th in Scotland for the number of pupils who achieved five or more highers in 2020.

The gaelic secondary, which takes pupils from all over the city, saw 65% of pupils achieve the standard but retained its position as Glasgow's top performing state school.

Sgoil Ghàidlig Ghlaschu, was ranked eighth in 2019 with 70% of pupils gaining five or more highers.

Jordanhill School retained the top position in The Times school league tables. The independent school saw 86 per cent of pupils achieve Nicola Sturgeon's 'gold standard' of five or more highers.

It was a slight reduction from the 88 per cent who achieved those grades in 2019.

Since relying on teacher estimates, the average proportion of pupils achieving the gold standard rose throughout Scotland from 36 per cent in 2019 to 40% in 2020.

A number of schools have jumped several places in the league table.

Gryffe High, in Renfrewshire, went from eighth places to joint second with St Ninian's in East Renfrewshire, which was fourth last year.

Both schools saw 80% of pupils achieve five or more highers - the first time that either school has attained this level in at least five years.

Dunblane High retained fourth place in Scotland's top ten and it was followed by Mearns Castle High School, Cults Academy, Williamwood High School, Bearsden Academy, Boroughmuire High School and Bishopbriggs Academy.

The vast majority of the highest achieving schools are in Scotland's most affluent neigbourhoods.

More than two thirds of pupils at Jordanhill, are in the least deprived category of the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), which divides neighbourhoods into five categories based on average income, employment, health, access to services, crime and housing.

A campaign group, Jordanhill Families for Inclusion, has launched a crowdfunder to raise £10,000 to mount a legal challenge against the three-tier admissions policy, which it argues is 'unfair' and 'denies all children in the area an equal chance to gain access to their local school.'

The top 10 schools in the league table:

1. Jordanhill School

2. St Ninian’s High School

3. Gryffe High School

4. Dunblane High School

5. Mearns Castle High School

6. Bearsden Academy

7. Boroughmuir High School

8. Williamwood High School

9. Cults Academy

10. Bishopbriggs Academy