AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a park at the weekend.

The 14-year-old girl was targeted at Merkland Nature Reserve in Kirkintilloch on Saturday evening.

Detectives say they are currently following a number of lines of inquiry into the incident.

The force are appealing to members of the public who may have any information to come forward and assist them with the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “An investigation is underway after a report that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at Merkland Nature Reserve on the evening of Saturday, May 8.

“We are currently gathering as much information as we can about this incident and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of this.

“We want to thank the community for their assistance so far. Anyone who may be able to help us is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1343 of May 9, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the north canal footpath between Cowgate and Hillhead Road in Kirkintilloch on Friday, April 30.

Police Scotland have confirmed that there is currently no evidence to link the two attacks together.