Scotland's top performing secondary schools have been revealed according to this year's highers figures.

The figures, which were published by The Times, show the performances of every secondary school in Scotland based on the number of pupils achieving five or more highers.

Jordanhill, Scotland's only government-aided secondary school, has topped the leaderboard for the sixth year in a row.

The rest of the top 10 featured St. Ninian's High School, Gryffe Hugh School, Dunblane High School, Bearsden Academy, Boroughmuir High School, Williamwood High School, Cults Academy and Bishopbriggs Academy.

Where does your child's school rank? Have a look in the full table from The Times league tables below.