There have been 345 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

A total of six people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, while 65 people are in hospital.

26,076 new tests were carried out with 1.5% of these being positive.

It added that 1,526,889 people have received the second dose.

It comes as weekly deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland have fallen to single figures for the first time since September last year, according to the latest data.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show seven deaths related to coronavirus were registered between May 3 and May 9, down 12 on the previous week.

It is the lowest total in almost eight months.

Deaths from the virus have been steadily falling since mid-January, when they hit 452 during the second winter peak.

They were last in single figures in the week beginning September 7, when five deaths were recorded.

The latest data shows 10,104 people have now died with coronavirus in Scotland since the pandemic began.

In the most recent week, North Lanarkshire recorded two coronavirus-related deaths, and Angus, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Midlothian and South Lanarkshire all recorded one.

Five deaths occurred in hospitals, one took place in a care home and one in a non-institutional setting such as at home.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “There were seven registered Covid-related deaths last week which is the lowest number since September 2020.

“Across Scotland there were no registered Covid-related deaths in 26 of the 32 local authority areas.

“The total deaths from all causes were 12% below the average level for this time of year, although last week included a public holiday and some death registration may have been delayed.”

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.