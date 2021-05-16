What's the story?

We Are Lady Parts.

I beg your pardon?

It's a new Channel 4 six-part music comedy series centring on an all-female Muslim punk band as they search for a lead guitarist and aim to land a proper gig.

Tell me more.

Geeky microbiology PhD student Amina Hussain is pulled into the orbit of Saira, the fierce and fearless frontwoman of Lady Parts.

Saira sees something special in Amina – even if the band's wheeler-dealer manager and bassist are unconvinced. Amina isn't sure she is the right fit either, until Saira dangles a tantalising carrot: the promise of a date with the dishy brother of the band's drummer.

Faith Omole in Channel 4 music comedy series We Are Lady Parts. Picture: Saima Khalid/Channel 4

Then what?

As Amina gets swept up in this joyful, anarchic new world, she quickly finds herself at odds with her old strait-laced existence. The cast includes Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Lucie Shorthouse, Faith Omole, Juliette Motamed and Aiysha Hart.

Anything else?

The series is written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, who has worked on episodes of Doctor Who and comedy drama Enterprice.

According to Manzoor, she was "frustrated by the stereotypical narratives about Muslim women in the media as oppressed victims, lacking agency and self-hood" and wanted to write something that better reflected the world that she knows.

When can I watch?

We Are Lady Parts begins on Channel 4, Thursday, at 10pm.