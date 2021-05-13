RICHARD Allison (Letters, May 11) claims that unionist parties should have concentrated their attacks during the election on a "clear litany of failures, amongst them a once world-renowned education system in disarray". This assertion about the shortcomings of Scottish education has been regularly trotted out during the course of the campaign. Where is his evidence for this claim apart from the recent Pisa figures, which are very limited in what they have to say about performance in our Scottish schools? (It is worth pointing out that such international comparisons only started in 2020. In addition, it is only comparatively recently that national exam results and school leaver destinations have been published. Claims of a previous world-beating reputation for Scottish education are simply anecdotal with no hard evidence to back them up.)

Has Mr Allison examined figures for school attendance or school exclusions? What about leaver destinations, national exam results or the successful integration of pupils with additional needs? Are these really "in disarray"? Does he take any cognisance of the richness of school extra-curricular programmes or the opportunities for community service and work experience? What about the opinions of employer organisations? In my day there were regular complaints from these bodies of pupils not being able to spell or to do simple calculations. Do we still read of these? How many Scottish schools are in special measures? How many Scottish headteachers have been dismissed or disciplined for underperformance or gross misconduct? How many Scottish teachers have been struck off by the General Teaching Council? Has he considered the very positive opinions of pupils and parents consistently recorded in the published school HMIE reports? This is the sort of hard evidence that requires to be interrogated before dismissing the efforts of our teachers and pupils in such a cavalier fashion. Of course, there are difficulties and challenges, but let us remember that schools are working against a background of relentless austerity and a punishing pandemic.