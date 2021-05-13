The sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Glasgow is a "red flag" which needs to be dealt with through a "robust" trace and protect effort, a public health expert has warned.

Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, said that the rise in cases in parts of the city's Southside should be dealt with by teams going door-to-door to identify and isolate cases of coronavirus before they can spread to wider parts of the city.

The latest published case rate for Glasgow, up to May 9, is 58.3 per 100,000 population - well above a key threshold for easing restrictions, which is due to take place on Monday.

But Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's director of public health, said yesterday the figure was at 74 per 100,000.

Professor Bauld said that the rise in cases is being caused by a "cluster of outbreaks linked to household transmissions."

She said that policy-makers would have to make the decision on whether Glasgow should stay under deeper restrictions, but efforts should be made to stay on top of the situation.

Test and protect services will be needed in Glasgow, says Prof Bauld

Prof Bauld said: "We need a robust response," adding: "In the past we perhaps have not acted early enough to get on top of outbreaks.

"Nationally I remain optimistic, but this is a red flag which needs to be dealt with."

There is speculation that the outbreaks in Glasgow are being fueled by the 'India variant' of the virus, which is believed to be more transmissible than others circulating in the UK.

Testing is underway to find out if the variant is present in Glasgow.

Professor Bauld said: "I'm not going to speculate - genomic sequencing takes time - but there is suggestion that this variant may be even more transmissible than the so-called Kent variant.

"If that is the case then the test and protect response needs to be super-robust and we need to identify where these cases are."

She added: "Surge testing is needed. So that means not just asking people to turn up or to colect a lateral flow [test]. It means going door-to-door and our attention needs to be focussed on that.

"When cases are identified then the question is 'how do we give maximum support to those communities to self-isolate and stop those chains of transmission.

"What we don't want is spread beyond those areas. It is about stopping the spread of transmission."