A woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Dumfries on Wednesday evening. 

The incident is being treated by police as an attempted murder and an investigation is under way. 

The 45-year-old victim was struck by a car in Whitesands at around 8.15pm on May 12. 

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman was also struck by the car but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3169 of 12 May.