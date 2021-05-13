As MSPs are sworn into Parliament, attention now turns to what comes next for Holyrood.

In the seventh episode of The Brian Taylor Podcast, Brian talks to Pam Duncan-Glancey MSP, who made history as the first permanent wheelchair user elected to the Scottish Parliament, and Rachael Hamilton, the Scottish Conservative MSP who successfully held her seat in Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire.

Joining them is former Scottish Government special advisor Kevin Pringle, and Alistair Grant of The Herald's unrivalled political team.

They discuss plans for an inquiry into the Covid-19 response, assessments in schools during the pandemic and a mandate for IndyRef2.

She doesn't have a mandate.

Rachael Hamilton: "It is important to recognise that Nicola Sturgeon did say that she wasn't going to call a second independence referendum but then before the votes were even counted she got on the podium and stated that that was her intention. I think that a lot of people who actually voted for SNP will be wondering what they had actually voted for. I think-"

Brian Taylor: "Come on, they scarcely disguised their support for independence and for achieving that via referendum. She didn't's exactly hide that during the campaign."

Rachael Hamilton: "Well, we also have to look at some of the polls that were out. There was an opinion poll that showed only a third of voters think leaving the UK was an urgent priority and in the last ten opinion polls-"

Brian Taylor: "Does she- Forgive me-"

Rachael Hamilton: "-the yes group was only ahead in one of them so that is important to recognise."

Brian Taylor: "Forgive me does she have a mandate or not? Not next year-"

Rachael Hamilton: "She doesn't have a mandate. She must be incredibly disappointed. She has hardly made any headway she has a net gain of one and that must be a huge a disappointment to her as the leader of the SNP."

If the SNP lose that's it?

Kevin Pringle: "I think the only way really to resolve this, there is going to be the argument in election after election after election, and in actual fact, you know the SNP is doing really well in election after election after election... I think the only way to really break the logjam is actually to have the referendum and then one way or another that is it and then politics can focus on things we all want to-"

Brian Taylor: "That is it? If the SNP lose that is it? If the SNP lose that's it? You would give up the aim of independence?"

Kevin Pringle: "Personally I believe that to be the case. This is why-"

Pam Duncan-Glancy: "I mean we were also told that in 2014 though, Kevin."

Brian Taylor: "Hold on. Kevin go on."

Kevin Pringle: "Well, I believe that. That is my personal opinion."

Covid-19 inquiry

Brian Taylor: "At one point labour was agitating for the inquiry to get underway almost immediately. Have you perhaps as a collective party gained a bit of patience do you accept that maybe we tackle the virus first and then maybe hold the inquiry roughly along the timeline the PM suggested."

Pam Duncan-Glancy: "I think getting something done about it quickly was always the case because there were so many deaths, there were so many people who were let down.

"The inequalities across the country and who was dying and who was most impacted on, particularly people in precarious rework or people who were living in poverty, disabled people, people with learning difficulties. The reality is we had to get things right in terms of making sure that we did everything in our NHS, we did everything across the board to control the virus as best we can."