PATRICK Harvie has said he is looking forward to end of the monarchy ahead of one of his colleagues becoming Holyrood’s main contact with the Queen.
The Scottish Greens co-leader reasserted his party’s republican beliefs as he and other MSPs were sworn in at the start of the new parliamentary term.
He said: “On behalf of the Scottish Green party, I would like to reasset that our allegiance lies with the people of Scotland who elected this Parliament and who are sovereign, and we look forward to the day when they can choose their own elected head of state”.
However the Glasgow MSP’s statement came just hours before Lothian Green MSP Alison Johnstone is expected to become Holyrood’s Presiding Officer.
The role involves having private audiences with the Queen and accompanying her during the Royal opening of the parliament, with the next one due in July.
The last time the Queen visited Holyrood, for its 20th anniversary in 2019, then Presiding Officer Ken Mactintosh was effusive about the monarch.
He said: “ Her Majesty The Queen has given us her unwavering support... She addressed the newly elected MSPs in July 1999 as we assumed our legislative powers and she has visited Holyrood many times since.
"Each time with messages of friendship and support.
“It will be a pleasure to welcome Her Majesty.”
As Presiding Officer, Ms Johnstone would be expected to be equally supportive of the Queen.
