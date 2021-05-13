A street in Scotland's largest city has been blockaded by protestors in an attempt to stop immigration officials from detaining a group of people.

A crowd reported to be in the hundreds surrounded the UK Border Agency van after word spread of the swoop in Glasgow's Pollokshields area.

Police have been deployed to hold back the crowds, but there are reports of at least one person lying beneath the van to prevent it from moving.

Local politicians have condemned the raid, with one SNP councillor saying she intended to raise the issue with UK Government Ministers.

Around twenty police officers surrounded the van in Kenmure Street. Dozens of local people protested the move.

Footage from the scene shows them chanting "these are our neighbours" and "let them go" during the stand-off.

Residents are doing all they can to stop Home office officials from taking their neighbours.



The enforcement raid happened during Eid Prayers on Kenmure Street in Glasgow.



Glasgow MSP Alison Thewliss was among those to condemn the Home Office action, writing: "This is absolutely awful, but heartened to see local residents in Pollokshields standing up for their neighbours and refusing to accept the brutality of the UK Home Office.

"I am taking this matter up with Ministers. Not in our name."

Felow SNP Councillor Mhairi Hunter Tweeted: "I am at a Full Council but seeing horrendous scenes from Kenmure Street.

"These kinds of raids are completely unacceptable at any time but coming in to the heart of Pollokshields on Eid. How dare they! Adding insult to injury. Absolutely disgusting."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 9.55 am this morning, Thursday, May 13, 2021, police were called to assist colleagues at the UK Border Agency at an address in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, Glasgow.

"A number of protesters are now at the location. Officers are at the scene and enquiries are continuing."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.