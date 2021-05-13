British Airways has announced it's to become the world’s first airline to trial a coronavirus test which produces results within 25 seconds.

The carrier has described the test as a “game-changer” with some international travel set to return from May 24 in Scotland.

Flight and cabin crew will be invited to take a Pelican Covid-19 antigen test from medical tech company Canary Global, and results will be compared against their standard test results.

The airline said the test correctly identifies 98% of people who have Covid-19, and 100% of those who do not.

It added that it was “recently approved for use in Europe and UK”, and is being assessed in the US.

Users apply a sample of their saliva to a disposable sensor unit, which is shaken and inserted into a digital reader connected to a Bluetooth-enabled device such as a smartphone.

The test result is made available on an app within 25 seconds.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the airline is “committed to exploring easy and affordable testing solutions to help our customers travel again”.

He went on: “We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game-changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option.”

Travel resumes this month but returning passangers must take a coronavirus test in the three days before their departure to Scotland under the new traffic light system.

There is concern that testing requirements are putting many people off from going on holiday this summer.

Results from PCR tests are not normally delivered until the following day as samples must be analysed by a laboratory.

However, Raj Reddy, Canary Global’s chief executive, said the Pelican test offers “PCR-like accuracy”.

He added: “We developed the test with the travel industry in mind, where speed, accuracy and ease of use are paramount.

“We are very excited to partner with BA as pioneer and industry leader to trial this test.

“We hope the Pelican test can soon be used as a standard test for travellers and crew around the world.”