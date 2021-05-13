New figures suggest that six in 10 adults in Scotland are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies.

That's the equivalent of 59.2% of adults in Scotland according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning April 19.

The presence of Covid-19 antibodies implies someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

Antibodies then remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.

A closer look in the breakdown of ages groups in Scotland, shows the percentage of adults aged 16 to 49 years testing positive for antibodies ranged from 32.0% to 43.5%.

In those aged 50 to 64 years, that was from 77.9% to 79.2% and in those aged 65 years and over, from 81.3% to 88.2%.

The highest percentage of people testing positive for antibodies was in those aged 80 years and over at 88.2%.

Latest data shows #COVID19 antibody positivity rates remain high across the UK.



Our latest release looks at antibody levels and the percentage of people vaccinated across the UK nations https://t.co/JnwyR8oOLD pic.twitter.com/lWWSvyVocs — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 13, 2021

The figures reflect the ongoing impact of the vaccine rollout, in particular the increasing number of people who have received both doses and are now fully vaccinated.

The ONS said that across all four nations there is a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies – but the detection of antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection given by vaccination.

Once infected or vaccinated, the length of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is not fully known.

READ MORE: Glasgow spike in infections 'linked to new variants'

It is also not yet known how having detectable antibodies, now or at some time in the past, affects the chance of getting Covid-19 again.

The ONS estimates are for people in private households and do not include settings such as hospitals and care homes.