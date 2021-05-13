PROTESTERS in Glasgow are out in force as they try to prevent immigration officers from removing people from a property on Kenmure Street in the South Side of the city.
An immigration enforcement van has become surrounded by protesters, with some sitting on the road in front of it and a crowd gathering down the street.
Some are holding banners that read "no one is illegal" and chants of “Leave our neighbours, let them go” and “Cops go home” being heard.
Police warn people away from the direction of an immigration van in Kenmure Street, Glasgow which was surrounded by protesters
Police guard an immigration van in Kenmure Street, Glasgow which is surrounded by protesters.
Some locals are sitting on the ground in protest
Police were lined up wearing masks
Banners read "migrants and refugees welcome here"
A protester had wedged themselves beneath the van
Demonstrators face police guarding an immigration van
A man holds a sign out of a window above police guarding an immigration van in Kenmure Street
