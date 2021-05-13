PROTESTERS in Glasgow are out in force as they try to prevent immigration officers from removing people from a property on Kenmure Street in the South Side of the city.

An immigration enforcement van has become surrounded by protesters, with some sitting on the road in front of it and a crowd gathering down the street.

Some are holding banners that read "no one is illegal" and chants of “Leave our neighbours, let them go” and “Cops go home” being heard.

