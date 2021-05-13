The Church of Scotland has called for an end to violence in Israel and Palestine following events there this week which it described as "deeply alarming".

The Kirk has two congregations, a school, guesthouse and hotel in Israel, and works with Israeli and Palestinian partners on the ground.

It also urged the UK Government to use its influence to help bring an end to the current situation.

Very Rev Dr Susan Brown, convener of the Faith Impact Forum, condemned the violence seen in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel where at least 90 people have been killed so far, as well as evictions of Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem.

She branded the conflict "deeply asymmetrical" and said forced evictions of Palestinian families denied them of their human rights.

Dr Brown said: “The planned forced evictions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Occupied East Jerusalem not only dispossess those living there of their homes, dignity and human rights, but represent a major obstacle to ending the occupation and achieving a just peace for all.

“Whilst the grievances on the part of the Palestinian people stem from the structural injustice of the ongoing occupation, where land expropriation and home eviction orders force Palestinians off their land and out of their homes, violence, and the incitement to violence is never the solution.

“Violence only serves to breed violence, and to fuel continuing intolerance and hatred."

The Church of Scotland is asking for all to refrain from further violence, and from all provocative and destabilising actions in the Middle East.

Dr Brown added: "We do so in the hope of achieving a just peace for all until the dignity and human rights of all those living in this deeply asymmetrical and intractable conflict can be equally respected."

Today, Boris Johnson joined international calls for an “urgent de-escalation” of violence in the Middle East amid fears Israel and the Palestinians are sliding towards all-out war.

The Prime Minister issued a renewed appeal for an end to the “cycle of reprisals and retaliation” and for both sides to return to talks.

His call came amid the worst fighting since the 50-day war of 2014, with rockets fired from Gaza while Israeli forces have bombarded the territory with air strikes.

Bishop Bishop Sani Ibrahim Azar said: “As a religious leader in the Holy City of Jerusalem, I urge all parties involved to respect the status quo (which guarantees access to holy sites during religious celebrations), to act responsibly and calmly, and to preserve human life at all costs."