ALL suited and booted, Scotland’s shiny new MSPs have been trooping into Holyrood over the past couple of days to be sworn in and get to know their way around their workplace.

For the newbies, it will be like the first day at school, all giggles and awe as they wander around the corridors of power.

For the veterans, of course, it is just another day at the office and a time to reflect the election results and prepare for the task at hand over the next five years.

Some of the MSPs will shine in the chamber, others will be just bang average and will rise and fall without trace, while there will be a few who won’t even reach the giddy heights of mediocrity.

We should wish them all well and hopefully it will lead to a decent and grown-up parliamentary term with lots of great ideas being debated in the chamber and transformational Bills being passed.

Sadly, I somehow doubt it, as we are now very much in a political Groundhog Day with only one issue set to dominate again.

The SNP of course won a healthy victory with 64 MSPs but gained only one and is shy of a majority which would have made passing legislation a whole lot easier.

The Tories also had a decent result by retaining their 31 MSPs, while Labour lost two, the Greens gained three and the LibDems were somewhat cast into the wilderness by returning just four.

However, in a constitutional context, the numbers become even more interesting and will ensure Nicola Sturgeon will remain cautious over a second independence referendum.

The SNP won 48 per cent of the constituency, 49% if the Greens are included, with the three parties opposed to another one gaining 51% of the vote.

If this was an unofficial referendum on another referendum, then that result is crucial in where we all go next.

The First Minister, understandably, will not push for another vote until she is certain she can win it, and the figures show that she is not nearly there yet.

Some on the Yes side are growing increasingly impatient for another vote, while the UK Government is increasingly entrenched in its refusal.

This situation is unlikely to change and will almost certainly become a distraction to the First Minister over the coming months and years ahead.

We are almost becoming involved in protracted guerilla warfare with hard core supporters on both sides standing their ground ever more firmly.

According to former PM Gordon Brown, the hardcore on both sides now comprise 30% each and they will not shift their positions. So this leaves 40% of us in the middle, the so-called silent majority.

We vote and we engage, but are increasingly left without a voice about the very real issues that affect the country, as everything is now viewed through the prism of independence.