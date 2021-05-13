TWO men that were being held by immigration officials are to be released, police have said.

They were being held by immigration enforcement officers on Kenmure Street, prompting a huge protest against the move from Pollokshields residents. 

Police have encouraged protestors to leave the scene in order to facilitate their release.

A statement released by Police Scotland on Twitter said: "In order to protect the safety, public health and well-being of all people involved in the detention and subsequent protest in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields today, Superintendent Mark Sutherland has, following a suitable risk assessment, taken the operational decision to release the men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement back into their community [in the] meantime.

"In order to facilitate this quickly and effectively, Police Scotland is asking members of the public to disperse from the street as soon as possible.

"Please take care when leaving the area and follow the directions of the officers on the street."