Game of Thrones’ star Iwan Rheon is to take part in a Zoom Q&A with fans to raise funds for cancer charity, Maggie’s.
The Welsh actor starred as menacing Ramsay Bolton in the fantasy blockbuster and has many other film, theatre and TV credits to his name including Misfits.
Five fans will be selected at random to share a call with the actor, who recently started supporting the cancer charity that was launched in Edinburgh 25 years ago.
https://t.co/nFNohDmjiz If you fancy a wee chat for a very good cause @MaggiesCentres— Iwan Rheon (@iwanrheon) May 10, 2021
The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is believed to have started filming in Cornwall.
Producer HBO confirmed production was under way with tweets of members of the cast, including Matt Smith, reading scripts.
Rachael Davies, Centre Fundraising Manager for Maggie’s Cardiff, said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the very prospect of Iwan Rheon hosting a Zoom chat for Maggie’s with some of his fans.
“Tickets are just £5 per entry through JustGiving and five lucky fans will be selected at random to share the call with Iwan at 6pm on 27th May.
“This is a very special prize and I’m sure given Iwan’s popularity in Game of Thrones, we will be absolutely inundated with entries.”
The first Maggie's Centre opened in Edinburgh in 1996, and there are now 17 across the UK that provide support for cancer patients and their families.
To buy a ticket click here To find your nearest Maggie's centre visit www.maggies.org
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.