Police are on the hunt for a fraudster who conned an elderly person out of money by impersonating a nurse and requesting a urine sample.
The victim was targeted by a female claiming to be a district nurse who was there to carry out a routine health check on May 8 in Blantyre.
Disturbingly, the suspect asked the victim for a urine sample. She then took her chance when was left alone in the home and stole money from the elderly person's purse.
Police in Lanarkshire have now launched a witness appeal as part of their enquiries into the bogus crime.
WITNESS APPEAL - BOGUS CRIME— Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) May 13, 2021
We are appealing for witnesses or information regarding a bogus crime which occurred on 8th May 2021 in Blantyre.
Full Info - https://t.co/eF8PAwTdS8
If you have any information to provide, please call 101 quoting incident number "2335 of 08/05/21".
If you'd like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
