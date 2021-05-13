Police are on the hunt for a fraudster who conned an elderly person out of money by impersonating a nurse and requesting a urine sample. 

The victim was targeted by a female claiming to be a district nurse who was there to carry out a routine health check on May 8 in Blantyre. 

Disturbingly, the suspect asked the victim for a urine sample. She then took her chance when was left alone in the home and stole money from the elderly person's purse. 

Police in Lanarkshire have now launched a witness appeal as part of their enquiries into the bogus crime

 


If you have any information to provide, please call 101 quoting incident number "2335 of 08/05/21".

If you'd like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

 