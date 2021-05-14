The Caravan At

The Edge of Doom

Jim Beckett

Farshore, £9.99

What is the book about?

A visit to her grandparents at their holiday home turns out to be more than Harley bargained for when they disappear from the bathroom. She quickly learns that the room is a Portal of Doom. It is used to enter the Land of The Dead. Unfortunately her grandparents had an unexpected stowaway on their departure, Harley’s little brother Malcolm, who was hiding in a wheelie bag. If Harley doesn’t journey

through and bring him back within 24 hours he’ll be stuck there forever.

Who is it aimed at?

Readers aged nine to 12.

What was your favourite part?

I loved the unique sense of humour and whimsy with which it was written.

What was your least favourite?

Some of the language used may be more complex than usual for the target age group.

Which character would you most like to meet?

Harley: she was a deeply captivating protagonist to follow.

Why should someone buy this book?

This is a bright novel, not too heavy or dark to remain exciting and enjoyable.