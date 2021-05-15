Culzean by the Sea

To celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, Culzean Castle has created a stunning trail of willow sculptures throughout the park. There are 15 sculptures to discover, depicting real and mythical creatures of the sea and water. Pick up a trail map for your visit and find out more about these sculptures and the creatures behind them.

May - 26 September. Donations suggested. Culzean Castle and Country Park, Maybole, KA19 8LE

Narratives in Times of Absurdity

The Royal Glasgow Institute of Fine Arts is hosting the latest solo exhibition from Norman Sutton-Hibbert. The multi-disciplinary artist works across a wide range of media, drawing on the experiences of others, and himself, to create his artworks.

15 May - 5 June. Free (booking required)

The RGI Kelly Gallery, 118 Douglas Street, Glasgow, G2 4ET

https://www.theroyalglasgow instituteofthefinearts.co.uk

Charles H. Mackie: Colour and Light

Scottish painter and printmaker Charles Hodge Mackie was one of the most versatile artists of his generation. His works drew inspiration from France, Japan, and the landscapes of his European travels as well as experimenting with a host of different media – covering murals, woodblock

prints, book design and sculpture alongside oil paintings and watercolours.

This retrospective is the most comprehensive display of Mackie’s work in over a century and showcases the breadth of his creative vision and talent, bring together over 50 artworks from public and private collections.

15 May - 10 October. Free (booking required). City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh Old Town, EH1 1DE

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk

Borderlines Exhibition

This exhibition, from the Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Gallery, visually and literally explores the meaning of Borderlines through crossing the borders between prose, voice and images. Through the works on show, visitors can explore the borders between day and night, male and female, love and hate and life and death.

Until 26 June. Free (booking required)

Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, 1-7 Abbot Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7N. https://www.onfife.com

Blooming Marvellous

Explore the fascinating world of wildlife and plants through the colourful exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries. Alongside the plants, insects and wildlife to discover, there’s also a host of lovely paintings, pottery and other interesting items to take a look at.

May - October 2021. Free (booking required). www.onfife.com

Kirkcaldy Galleries, War Memorial Gardens, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1YG

The Man Who Could Paint Anything

Thomas Stuart Smith was an accomplished artist and avid collector. He became affectionately known as the ‘man who could paint anything’ with his works spanning landscape paintings to portraiture and from still life to seascapes.

Some of these works are currently on display at the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, where even the building owes its existence to Smith.

May 2021 - January 2022. Free.

The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2RQ. https://www.smithartgallery andmuseum.co.uk

Open the Door: Scotland’s Women Writers Festival

The theme for this year’s festival from Glasgow Women’s Library, pictured above, is ‘writers who are artists and artists who are writers’ celebrating how these two practices can be weaved together.

The festival programme includes workshops to nurture your creativity, alongside convivial conversations that aim to inspire and illuminate.

20-22 May. Free (booking required)

Online event: https://womenslibrary.org.uk

Charlotte Cohen