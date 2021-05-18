Biscotti is an Italian style biscuit. It’s wonderful as a wee gift because it lasts for up to a month if kept correctly.
This one is made with cherry and pistachio and is the perfect accompaniment to a mug of freshly brewed coffee.
Ingredients:
Makes 16/20 pieces
100g caster sugar
1 large egg
½ tsp baking powder
130g plain flour, plus
extra for dusting
120g pistachio nuts, unsalted,
shelled, chopped
100g dried cherries
1 tbsp. milk, for brushing
Method:
Pre-heat oven to Gas mark 4/180c/ Fan 160c.
In a large bowl, mix the sugar and eggs until pale. Add the baking powder, flour, cherries and pistachios into the mix. Mix everything together until combined.
Remove from the bowl and shape into a log onto a lined tray, roughly 30cm x 6cm.
Brush over the milk and place in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Next, slice into even pieces and lay out onto the tray. Bake these again for another 5 minutes.
Remove and place on a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container and enjoy.
