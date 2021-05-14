Nicola Sturgeon will reportedly will make an announcement today on whether Covid restrictions will ease in Scotland's largest city amid a spike in the number of people infected with the virus.

The BBC say the first minister will provide an update on the Covid restrictions in Glasgow will face as Scotland prepares to move to level two.

Meetings took place on Thursday with local public health teams in both areas but a decision will be made on Friday.

Glasgow is due to move into Level Two restrictions from Monday along with the rest of the mainland, except Moray, despite having a case rate of 74 per 100,000 - nearly three times the Scotland average.

Scottish Government official have said "the intention has not changed" for Glasgow to ease restrictions, though the situation is being monitored closely.

Glasgow's spike comes as rstrictions are set to ease

Pockets of Glasgow including Pollokshields and Easterhouse are experiencing very high rates of Covid

The spike is largely being driven by infection clusters among younger and unvaccinated people in Pollokshields, Easterhouse and Govanhill, with Pollokshields West battling a case rate of almost 730 per 100,000.

National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said the outbreak in the south of Glasgow is "relatively contained".

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian said Moray's outbreak is showing "signs of improvement".

Prof Leitch said people should be concerned about the increasing numbers in Scotland's largest city.

But he added: "It is relatively contained, not yet exponential growth like we have seen with this virus before."

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment