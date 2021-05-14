VOTING has started in the contest to elect Holyrood’s two deputy presiding officers, with a record ten candidates putting themselves forward.
The field includes five SNP MSPs, two Labour, two Tory and one Liberal Democrat.
Until now, the largest number of applicants has been four at the start of a parliamentary term.
The 10 will be whittled down by a series of elimination ballots, with the winners receiving a £30,351 office holder’s salary on top of their MSP’s basic of £64,470.
The names of the candidates was read out at the Scottish Parliament by the new Presiding Officer, former Green Alison Johnstone, who was the sole nominee yesterday.
The SNP MSP candidates are Clare Adamson, James Dornan, Annabelle Ewing, Bill Kidd and Stuart McMillan.
The Tory MSP candidates are Jeremy Balfour and Edward Mountain, Labour’s are Claire Baker and Rhoda Grant, and the Liberal Democrat is Liam McArthur.
In the first round of voting, the SNP's Bill Kidd was eliminated after getting just four votes.
Ms Ewing received the most votes, 35, making her a clear favourite, with Mr McArthur second on 16 votes, and Ms Baker and Mr Mountain joint third on 13 votes.
Although most were proposed and seconded by members of their own party, there were some cross-party endorsements.
Ms Baker was proposed by Green Mark Ruskell and Mr McArthur was seconded by the SNP’s Neil Gray.
