Rail passengers have been advised to expect disruption to journeys after a vehicle struck a railway bridge.
The accident happened on the Glasgow Central to Gourock line at a bridge in the Cartsdyke area.
Scotrail said services between Port Glasgow and Gourock have been suspended and the disruption is expected to continue until 1.30pm.
Passengers were being advised to use alternate train routes or use their ticket to travel on McGills bus services.
