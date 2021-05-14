Poultry keepers have been warned to stay vigilant as the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is lifted.

From Saturday biosecurity measures introduced in November last year are set to be relaxed as fears of the bird virus recede.

Chief Veterinary Officers from Scotland, England and Wales said the measures have been vital in protecting flocks across the country from the disease which is circulating in wild birds, but the risk is now 'low'.

The Scottish Government, Defra and the Welsh Government have been working closely with industry and bird keepers to ensure that there are strict measures in and around poultry premises to help keep flocks safe.

As a result, the mandatory enhanced biosecurity requirements that were brought in as part of the AIPZ on 11 November and the additional biosecurity measures introduced on 31 March will be lifted from midday on Saturday 15 May.

In a joint statement, Great Britain’s three Chief Veterinary Officers said: “This will be welcome news for bird keepers across the country who have put great effort into keeping their flocks safe this winter.

“We have taken swift action to contain and eliminate this disease, and we urge all bird keepers – whether they have just a few birds or thousands – to continue to do their bit to maintain strict biosecurity measures on their premises, so that we do not lose the progress that we have made over the past few months. Low risk does not mean no risk.”

All poultry and bird gatherings, including pigeon gatherings organised for races from mainland Europe, will be allowed, provided organisers notify the Animal and Plant Health Agency at least seven days before the event takes place and that they comply with the provisions of the new General Licence.

Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the H5N8 virus strain is low and from the H5N2, H5N5 and H5N1 virus strains is very low.

Food standards bodies also advise that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers and does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including eggs.

Poultry and captive bird keepers are advised to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and any wild birds, and seek prompt advice from their vet if they have any concerns.