The number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to fall in Scotland.

New data shows that around one in 1,250 people in private households in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week to May 8.

That is down from one in 760 the previous week and is the lowest since estimates, which are based on a sample of the population, began for Scotland in October.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures are based on people living in private households and do not include care homes, hospitals and prisons.

Elsewhere across the other UK nations, the percentage of people testing positive also continues to decrease.

In England, around one in 1,340 are estimated to have Covid-19 in the week to May 8 – down from one in 1,180 the previous week

This is the lowest figure since the week to September 5 when the estimate, which is based on a sample of the population, stood at one in 1,400.

The percentage of people testing positive for #COVID19 continued to decrease across the UK in the weeks up to 8 May 2021.



Due to the low positivity rates, caution should be taken in over-interpreting small movements in trends https://t.co/4ZKUBWHTpJ pic.twitter.com/Qq6ZSdlr74 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 14, 2021

In Wales, the estimate is around one in 4,230 people, down from one in 2,070 in the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, the estimate is around one in 1,430 people, down from one in 750.

