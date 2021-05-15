Police have confirmed that no arrests were made following a large gathering of Rangers on Glasgow's Clyde side last night.
Supporters celebrating their title victory lined the Clyde Arc Bridge letting off flares in the colour red as well as chanting last night.
Officers were called to the scene at Pacific Quay at around 10.15pm yesterday after receiving several calls regarding large gatherings.
Police Scotland have confirmed that no arrests were made and the group later dispersed.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 10.15pm on Friday, May 14, police received several calls regarding a large gathering at the Clyde Arc Bridge, Glasgow.
Officers attended, no arrests were made and the group later dispersed."
It comes as Steven Gerrard's side is to be awarded the Scottish Premiership today following their match with Aberdeen.
Ahead of the celebrations this afternoon the club have reminded fans to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Despite the warnings, thousands of fans have gathered outside of Ibrox.
We have a fan base like no other. You have followed us near and far.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 15, 2021
Please remember government guidelines especially in public places. https://t.co/xffLwapgnP
Greater Glasgow Police have also issued a statement on Twitter stating that officers will be deployed at a number of locations ahead of today's game.
Our operation ahead of the Rangers v Aberdeen match has started.— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) May 15, 2021
Officers will be deploying at a number of locations including Ibrox Stadium and George Square.
Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely & respectfully. pic.twitter.com/XU1ARkuJZV
