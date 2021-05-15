Rangers fans have gathered in the centre of Glasgow after their club won their first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade.
Fans sang and danced in George Square after the team defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox.
The celebrations come despite warnings against gathering due to rising Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.
On the way to George Square, a huge crowd of Rangers supporters was capture dancing on the Clyde Arc, better known as the Squinty Bridge.
The Squinty Bridge in Glasgow this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Mu4aJlmYGj— Chris Foote (@ChrisFoote_) May 15, 2021
The fans in George Square were fringed by around two dozen police officers, some of whom were seen confiscating alcohol and pouring it away.
Earlier, fans outside Ibrox cheered and chanted as the Rangers players arrived for the 12.30pm kick-off.
Police Scotland had called on them to “disperse and take personal responsibility”.
After the trophy was lifted, many fans made their way into the heart of Glasgow.
The Union Bears fan group had earlier announced plans to walk from the stadium to George Square.
