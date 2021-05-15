The Scottish Justice Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has condemned today's Rangers fans celebrations in Glasgow, labelling them as "selfish" and "irresponsible".

In a statement tweeted by BBC journalist, Connor Gillies, the minister said: "I understand the significance of this day for Rangers fans but I am extremely disappointed that supporters have once again ignored Covid regulations and chosen to gather in large numbers in Glasgow.

"The rules are the same for everyone and the evidence is clear - when large numbers of people gather in close proximity, there is an increased risk of transmission."

"We are in a crucial and fragile stage in our fight against the virus, with a new variant and rising infection rates adding to the risk.

"This selfish and irresponsible behaviour endangers the lives of others - supporters, the police on duty and the wider community."

He then thanked Police Scotland, which had been trying to contain the gatherings throughout the day, although later stating they were "largely peaceful".

"I want to thank the police for the incredibly difficult job they are doing keeping our communities safe throughout the pandemic," he added.

"We have already discussed this with Rangers and will liaise with Police Scotland and the football authorities to consider what further action can be taken."

The football club had encouraged supporters to avoid gatherings, but the warning went unheard as thousands flocked to Ibrox, the Clyde Arc and George Square to celebrate the win.

Police Scotland has made arrests for anti-social behaviour, including the use of fireworks and public drinking.

In a tweet, Greater Glasgow Police has later stated it will make use of additional powers under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to disperse gatherings.