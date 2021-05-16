The leader of Glasgow City Council has praised staff for clearing George Square overnight following Rangers title victory celebrations yesterday. 

Three police officers have been injured and 20 people arrested after authorities dispersed a large crowd of celebrating Rangers fans in central Glasgow due to “rising disorder”.

In a statement on Twitter, Susan Aitken said large amounts of broken glass and other debris had been left behind after the occasion.

City council staff worked through the night to clear the square making it safe and accessible for the public.

Ms Aitken confirmed that the cost of the clean-up operation is still to be calculated. 