The leader of Glasgow City Council has praised staff for clearing George Square overnight following Rangers title victory celebrations yesterday.
Three police officers have been injured and 20 people arrested after authorities dispersed a large crowd of celebrating Rangers fans in central Glasgow due to “rising disorder”.
In a statement on Twitter, Susan Aitken said large amounts of broken glass and other debris had been left behind after the occasion.
The scenes left in George square are a disgrace, I feel for the @GlasgowCC staff who are required to clean this mess up. pic.twitter.com/5sGmxZatVj— Hayden Atkin (@HaydenTGAtkin) May 15, 2021
City council staff worked through the night to clear the square making it safe and accessible for the public.
Ms Aitken confirmed that the cost of the clean-up operation is still to be calculated.
@GlasgowCC staff have done a phenomenal job overnight to clear the huge amount of broken glass & other debris and make George Square safe and accessible again. My grateful thanks to them. They should never have had to, of course. The cost to the city is still to be calculated pic.twitter.com/G7UDFNAtMu— Susan Aitken (@SusaninLangside) May 16, 2021
