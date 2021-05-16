President Biden's climate change envoy, John Kerry has said that Pope Francis intends to come to Glasgow for Cop26.

Kerry said that the Pope intends to come to Glasgow to address world leaders on climate change at the summit which takes place in Glasgow from November 1 - November 12. 

In a video, Kerry said: "Well the Pope is one of the great voices of reason and compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis.

"He's been ahead of the curve, he's been a leader, his encyclical, Laudato si' is really very, very powerful document eloquent and morally very persuasive.

"I think that his voice will be a very important voice leading up to and through the Glasgow conference which I believe he intends to, hopefully, intends to attend."

It would be the first papal visit to Scotland in over a decade. 

The Archdiocese of Glasgow tweeted: "Pope Francis intends to come to Glasgow to address world leaders at the COP26 summit on the climate change emergency. The news was given by John Kerry, President Biden’s climate change envoy, who met the Holy Father yesterday."