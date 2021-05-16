Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at 'thuggish minority' of Rangers fans following ugly scenes in Glasgow city centre amid Rangers title celebration.

The First Minister condemned "the violence, vandalism and the vile anti-Catholic prejudice" on display in the heart of the city.

At least three officers were injured – one suffering a serious face wound – while trying to marshal ranks of unruly Rangers fans in the city centre on Saturday, with more than 20 people arrested so far.

READ MORE: Three police injured and 20 arrested amid Rangers title celebrations

1/ I’m understandably inundated with messages about y’day’s disgraceful scenes in Glasgow. Police still have a job to do, which restrains my comments to some extent - but to say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement... — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 16, 2021

Police chiefs have warned “many more arrests will follow” after Rangers fans attacked each other and threw missiles at officers as they celebrated.

In a statement on Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon said: "I'm understandably inundated with messages about yesterday's disgraceful scenes in Glasgow.

"Police still have a job to do, which restrains my comments to some extent - but to say I'm utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement.

"I'm also angry on behalf of every law-abiding citizen. In normal times, the violence and vandalism, and the vile anti-Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable.

"But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief.

"People across the country still living under the most difficult restrictions - not being able to see family or attend weddings and funerals - are rightly furious at the irresponsible actions of a thuggish minority who seem to care little for the risks they pose to other people."

2/ I’m also angry on behalf of every law abiding citizen. In normal times, the violence & vandalism, & the vile anti Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 16, 2021

She added: "Understandably people ask questions about if/how government and police can do more to prevent/tackle scenes like these, and there is a need to reflect. That said Police Scotland officers have my admiration and thanks for the job they did in difficult and dangerous circumstances"

"I hope Rangers FC will also reflect on what more must be done to tackle this behaviour by fans, albeit a minority. However, ultimate responsibility lies with those who behaved in such a thuggish, sectarian and selfish manner. And that’s why we must let the police do their job."

READ MORE: 'Many more arrests will follow' after Rangers title celebrations in Glasgow

Footage on social media showed packs of flag-draped fans attacking each other, and launching traffic cones, plastic bollards and other missiles at lines of riot gear-clad police officers.

Images showed George Square strewn with hundreds of broken bottles, plastic bags and spent flares after crowds were moved out of the area at around 9pm.

The Press Association are also reporting that an accident and emergency department source told the news agency one man came into hospital “missing half his hand” after a firework he was holding blew up.

READ MORE: Opinion Matrix: An understatement to say Rangers fans' Glasgow title celebrations were 'irresponsible'

Police Scotland described some fans’ behaviour as “disgraceful”.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, the divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said in a statement: “Our officers became the focus of the crowd’s attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them.

4/ Understandably people ask questions about if/how government and police can do more to prevent/tackle scenes like these, and there is a need to reflect. That said, @policescotland officers have my admiration & thanks for the job they did in difficult and dangerous circumstances — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 16, 2021

“Although most of those present dispersed, a number remained and confronted officers with violence and aggression.

“Missiles were thrown and officers came under direct attack as George Square and the surrounding area was cleared.”