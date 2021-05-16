Two of Scotland’s biggest names in the world of whisky are raising money through a joint fundraiser for Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

As the charity marks its eighth anniversary, Master Distiller Jim McEwen and Dramfool are planning a special birthday present with contributions from a series of events.

Living on Islay, Jim and his family know first-hand the value of air ambulance support for the island and outlying communities.

He had no hesitation in naming SCAA to receive funds raised as part of his swan-song at the end of a long and distinguished career in the whisky industry.

As he retires, Jim's story is being told as part of a film "The Water of Life", through drams with Dramfool's Jim McEwen Signature Collection single cask bottling and in print with Jim's biography "A Journeyman's Journey".

A percentage of the proceeds from every aspect of the whisky legend's farewell programme will be donated to support SCAA's vital emergency response service.

Jim said: "I've worked in Scotland's greatest industry all my days and now, as I prepare to hand over to the next generation, it seemed appropriate to give something back to a charity that has proved a lifesaver to the people of Islay and other remote communities across Scotland."

"Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance is funded solely from public donations and it's crucial that we all try to help fund its life-saving flights.

"Everyone enjoying reading my story, tasting my whisky or sharing my passion will be helping to keep these guys in the air - that's worth raising a glass to."

Dramfool's Bruce Farquhar said that when Jim decided it was time to step back from public life they could think of no better way to celebrate his contribution to whisky than with a single cask bottling, from his personal collection, of his beloved Bruichladdich.

Bruce said: "Since we tentatively announced this the interest from his army of fans the world over has been overwhelming."

"To do this and be supporting a literal lifeline to Islay and Scotland adds even more importance.

"We are delighted that we can do this for SCAA and hope with the support of whisky fans we can make an important contribution to this important work."

Nick Harvey, Director of Fundraising and Communications at SCAA, said the support shown by Jim and Dramfool would help save lives.

"SCAA is a regular visitor to islands such as Islay and Jura to tend and airlift those seriously ill or injured," he said. "Our pre-hospital care and speed in getting patients to mainland care can literally prove a life-saver.

"We're extremely grateful to both Jim and Dramfool for recognising the value of SCAA's service and for choosing us to benefit from what we're sure will be a hugely successful series of events. Our thanks to everyone concerned."

SCAA's actual birthday on May 22 will be celebrated at Dramfool's sellout "Journey's End Masterclass" where Jim will raise a glass to the charity that offers a vital lifeline to his home community, friends and family.